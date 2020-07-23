First Spot Confirmed For NXT TakeOver: XXX Ladder Match, Second Qualifier Announced

Bronson Reed has qualified for the first spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant WWE NXT North American Championship at TakeOver: XXX.

Reed earned the first spot by winning a Triple Threat over Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong on Wednesday’s NXT show.

The second spot will be decided next Wednesday with Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher vs. Dexter Lumis. There will be a total of 5 competitors in the Ladder Match at TakeOver, but WWE has not announced who will be in the next three Triple Threat qualifiers on NXT.

As reported before, Wednesday’s NXT show opened with Keith Lee relinquishing the NXT North American Championship. The storyline is that he wants to continue on as NXT Champion, but doesn’t want to hold other competitors back, and wants them to have the same opportunities that he had. It was then announced that the Ladder Match for the vacant championship will take place at NXT’s 30th TakeOver event.

NXT TakeOver: XXX will air on Saturday, August 22nd during SummerSlam Weekend, from the campus of Full Sail University.

You can see the TakeOver: Thirty logo below:

Below is a promo to promote next week’s Triple Threat with Balor issuing a warning to Thatcher and Lumis: