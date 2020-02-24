Fit Finlay On Working With WWE’s Women’s Division, Wrestling Being “In The Family”

WWE Backstage Producer Fit Finlay has shared his experiences helping to develop WWE's Women's Division, and what it's like having wrestling "in the family."

Fit Finlay has been working for WWE as a Backstage Producer for a while now. During his time in this role, he has been instrumental in helping to grow and strengthen the Women’s Division. Joining WWE’s The Bump, Finlay spoke about the work he’s done and his hopes for the future of the division.

“Well, it first started when I came to WWE in 2001-2002, as a producer. I was given the task of working with the girls,” Finlay explained. “As you know, during those years it was all bra and panties, lingerie matches. Whatever gimmick match it was, I had to work with the girls.”

He continued, “It was sort of embarrassing to me. I knew I was not what the girls wanted. I started teaching them how to wrestle and got them all together and said ‘Hey, I don’t really like to do this. I don’t like to tell you how to strip yourselves off in a match. It’s alien to me for one, and it’s degrading to you.’ So, I came up with a plan to start putting on wrestling matches and teaching them all the ins and outs.”

Finlay noted how he would be reprimanded by certain people. According to him, these higher-ups didn’t want their female roster wrestling “like the guys.” He was told how they should be pulling each others hair and not actually grappling.

Despite the resistance, Finlay remained resolute. He helped to develop it throughout the years, noting how it was a gradual process. Because the women put everything into it and listened to his coaches, the division started to grow and legitimize itself.

Fit Finlay’s Family Legacy

Fit’s son, David Finlay, is currently wrestling in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He is a former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. Finlay shared how wrestling is all David wanted to do with his life, noting how pro wrestling is “in the family.”

He shared how his daughter is currently training and preparing for an in-ring debut in Japan. His 17-year-old son is also getting experience in the ring. According to Fit, they never want to do schoolwork and instead want to jump into the ring at every opportunity.

