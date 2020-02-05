Flip Gordon On A Possible Alliance Between Villain Enterprises And Bullet Club

Ring of Honor's Flip Gordon has addressed the idea of an alliance between Villain Enterprises and Bullet Club.

Villain Enterprises’ resident Mercenary, Flip Gordon, has broached the idea of Villain Enterprises and Bullet Club forming an alliance. Gordon will be in attendance at Bullet Club’s upcoming Beach Party where he will compete against Tama Tonga in a flip cup tournament.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc. Daily, Gordon confessed how he dreamed of being a part of Bullet Club, especially as he had so many friends within their ranks. He highlighted how Villain Enterprises’ leader, Marty Scurll, was even a member of Bullet Club at one point before adding, “Can’t we be friends with them? I don’t know. But I’m also the mercenary and money talks.”

Flip Gordon On Backstage Interactions

Bullet Club members Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga have previously wrestled on the same ROH cards as Flip Gordon and Villain Enterprises. Despite having the opportunity to cross paths backstage, Gordon admitted that the two factions generally stay away from one another.

“We actually kinda keep our distance. The Bullet Club and Villain Enterprises, we don’t share the same locker room,” revealed Gordon. “We’re not walking by and giving each other hugs. We’re respectful and say ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ when we see each other in passing, but we’re not buddy buddy.”

Flip Gordon is scheduled to compete against Slex. The two face off this Sunday at ROH’s Free Enterprise event.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.