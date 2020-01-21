Former Hardcore Champion Possibly Returning To WWE

He could be returning as a producer or coach

Latest developments indicate that former WCW Hardcore Champion and TNA star Shannon Moore could be returning to WWE soon.

The former WWE star was booked for shows of indie wrestling promotion Canadian Wrestling Elite or CWE this weekend. However, he has now been pulled from the company’s shows from January 24 to January 26.

What’s interesting to note here is that while announcing the news of this change on their official Facebook page, the promotion mentioned that he is being pulled due to “an unexpected WWE obligation.”

Another post on the page mentions a similar thing and it notes that Moore has a “contractual obligation to WWE that will now require his presence” this week.

Shannon Moore made his wrestling debut in April 1995 and he first made his name in the wrestling world with his tenure in WCW from 1999 to 2001.

After the closing of the company, Shannon joined WWE where he stayed till 2005. He returned to the promotion for another run from 2006 to 2008. Since his departure, he has also worked for companies like TNA, AWA and more.

He worked as a guest coach in WWE Performance center in November last year and the belief is that he could be returning to the company as a producer or a coach.