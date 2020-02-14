Former Lucha Underground Star To Make NXT Debut This Weekend

He is also teasing the introduction of a new partner

Former Lucha Underground star King Cuerno, also known as El Hijo del Fantasma will finally be making his NXT debut during a live event this weekend.

The Mexican star, now renamed to Jorge Bolly recently appeared on a video with new NXT on-air personality Kat Marino and announced that he will be making his NXT debut at Saturday’s Live Event from Ft. Pierce, Florida.

He revealed that he will be teaming with Raul Mendoza for a tag team match but their opponents were not confirmed. You can check out the video featuring the announcement of his debut below:

Making his professional wrestling debut in 2000, Bolly has wrestled for a number of big companies in Mexico, including AAA and Lucha Underground.

He also made several appearances for Impact Wrestling in 2017 and 2018, competing at events like Slammiversary XV and Bound For Glory.

WWE announced the signing of the Luchador back in September but it was later revealed that he was recovering from a knee injury and that’s why he hasn’t made his debut yet.

Jorge Bolly also teased the introduction of his tag team partner in the video above and called their team ‘Tequila’. So now it would be interesting to see which star he introduces as his partner during the show.