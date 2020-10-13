Former NXT Champion Among Names To Become Free Agents After Draft

The WWE drafts continued on night two of the event during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw and supplement draft picks were made on the Raw Talk following the show as well.

However, even after this, a number of high profile names have been left undrafted and per the rules, they have now become free agents and they are free to sign with the brand of their choosing..

The names which have become free agents after not being drafted include Andrade, Billie Kay, Erik, Tamina Snuka, Zelina Vega, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Mickie James.

Out of these 8, the most interesting names to have not been picked up during the TV drafts have to be of Andrade and the former IIconics member Billie Kay.

There were reports of Paul Heyman being high on both Aleister Black and Andrade before he was removed from the position of Executive Director of Raw and this change made people curious about the future of both the stars.

While WWE looks to have plans for Aleister Black who has recently turned heel, the fact that the former NXT and US Champion Andrade was not even drafted is making fans worried.

Similarly, it was said that Vince McMahon was a fan of Peyton Royce and after the break up of IIconics and latest drafts, the future does not look very bright for Billie Kay and we will have to see if the company has any plans for her.