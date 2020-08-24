Monday, August 24, 2020

Former NXT Champion Returning On Raw, Sasha Banks Stunned After SummerSlam Loss

Aleister Blak will be returning to WWE programming this Monday

By Anutosh Bajpai
Aleister Black Raw
Aleister Black on Raw. Photo Credit: WWE.com

WWE has confirmed via a press release that former NXT Champion Aleister Black will be returning to Raw as a guest on the KO Show this Monday Night.

His return was set up during the SummerSlam PPV where Kevin Owens did guest commentary and invited the former champion to his talk show during the upcoming episode of Raw.

- Advertisement -

Black has been out of action since the July 27 episode of the Red Branded Show where he was attacked by Seth Rollins and then taken out by Murphy. There is no word on what the company is planning for Black but it’s possible that he rekindles his feud with Rollins and his disciples.

Sasha Banks Stunned After SummerSlam Loss

The SummerSlam PPV saw Asuka challenging for not one but two titles on the same night as she faced both the Raw Women’s Champion Bayley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks in separate matches.

While Bayley managed to retain her title during the show, Asuka managed to beat Banks and win the SmackDown Women’s title after locking the Boss in Asuka lock and making her tap.

A WWE announcer tried to talk to Sasha Banks backstage after her title loss at the PPV event but the former champion was not ready to give a reaction as seen in the video below:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Returns, Two New Champions

WWE SummerSlam 2020 aired live from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Braun Strowman defended the Universal Championship against The...
Read more
NXT

NXT TakeOver XXX Results: New Champions Crowned, Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

NXT TakeOver: XXX aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Adam Cole battled Pat McAfee and Keith Lee defended the NXT Championship...
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee on ‘Disrespectful Outsiders’ in WWE, Takes a Shot at Tyson Fury

Former NFL star and WWE/NXT analyst Pat McAfee recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The Superstar Kicker will be taking on...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Comments On WWE’s ThunderDome

The new ThunderDome concept WWE introduced last week has generally been praised by the fans and it appears that the former AEW...
Read more
NXT

Triple H On Fan Backlash Over Velveteen Dream’s Return To NXT TV

Fans were not very happy with Velveteen Dreams' return to NXT and they even expressed their disappointment over social media but Triple...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Chris Jericho Reveals Original Plans For His Feud With Shawn Michaels

Chris Jericho had a memorable feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008. The two WWE veterans feuded for months and had multiple extreme...
Read more
WWE

Former NXT Champion Returning On Raw, Sasha Banks Stunned After SummerSlam Loss

WWE has confirmed via a press release that former NXT Champion Aleister Black will be returning to Raw as a guest on...
Read more
WWE

Sonya Deville Reacts To Loss In Loser Leaves WWE Match At SummerSlam

WWE had announced a Hair vs. Hair match between former Fire And Desire partners Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose for the SummerSlam...
Read more
NXT

Keith Lee Announced For Official Raw Debut This Week

WWE announced during the SummerSlam PPV tonight that former NXT Champion Keith Lee will be making his official main roster debut on...
Read more
Results

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Returns, Two New Champions

WWE SummerSlam 2020 aired live from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Braun Strowman defended the Universal Championship against The...
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Returns, Bray Wyatt Wins WWE Universal Title At SummerSlam

The trilogy match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt was an interesting encounter, but more interesting was Roman Reigns making a surprise...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Title At SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton was built as one of the top matches on the SummerSlam card and delivered in the main...
Read more
WWE

Asuka Wins RAW Women’s Title, Fails To Capture SmackDown Belt At SummerSlam

Asuka ended up working not just two matches, but for two titles on two seperate brands - RAW and SmackDown. 
Read more
WWE

Seth Rollins Victorious Over Dominik Mysterio At WWE SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut when he battled Seth Rollins.  As seen at Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event,...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Confirms WWE Departure

Renee Young made her departure from WWE official during the SummerSlam pre-show as it marked her sendoff.  She was...
Read more
WWE

Karrion Kross Comments On Shoulder Injury

It was a bittersweet moment at NXT TakeOver: XXX for Karrion Kross.  On Saturday night at this event, Kross...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Opens Up About Unscripted Moment At WrestleMania 36

His WWE Championship win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 marked the culmination of a long journey for Drew McIntyre who redeemed...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC