Former NXT Champion Returning On Raw, Sasha Banks Stunned After SummerSlam Loss

WWE has confirmed via a press release that former NXT Champion Aleister Black will be returning to Raw as a guest on the KO Show this Monday Night.

His return was set up during the SummerSlam PPV where Kevin Owens did guest commentary and invited the former champion to his talk show during the upcoming episode of Raw.

- Advertisement -

Black has been out of action since the July 27 episode of the Red Branded Show where he was attacked by Seth Rollins and then taken out by Murphy. There is no word on what the company is planning for Black but it’s possible that he rekindles his feud with Rollins and his disciples.

Sasha Banks Stunned After SummerSlam Loss

The SummerSlam PPV saw Asuka challenging for not one but two titles on the same night as she faced both the Raw Women’s Champion Bayley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks in separate matches.

While Bayley managed to retain her title during the show, Asuka managed to beat Banks and win the SmackDown Women’s title after locking the Boss in Asuka lock and making her tap.

A WWE announcer tried to talk to Sasha Banks backstage after her title loss at the PPV event but the former champion was not ready to give a reaction as seen in the video below: