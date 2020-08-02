Former NXT Star Added To AEW Women’s Tag Tournament

AEW will be running a women’s tag team tournament this summer. The teams will be drawn at random and the first pairing was made on Dynamite this week. Nyla Rose will be teaming with Ariane Andrew, the former Cameron in WWE.

Chris Jericho noted a few more teams for the tournament recently. He revealed 3 pairings of teams for the tournament on his Saturday night live stream. One of the teams involves former NXT star, Taynara Conti.

Here are the teams Chris Jericho revealed for the tournament recently:

Taynara Conti & Anna Jay

Ivelisse & Diamante

Allie & Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes spoke about how the tournament is a bit of an experiment. If it goes well and fans respond positively to it, the tournament could become an annual event.

“I think that’s how you look at a lot of things. You try things, you see how they go. I, of course, am very hopeful that this tournament is something that can continue to happen as it’s going to bring great opportunities to a lot of women who don’t normally get to be seen on Dynamite or on AEW Dark as often as we’d like to.”