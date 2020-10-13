Former NXT Star Confirms Signing With AEW

Former NXT and Impact Wrestling star Ivelisse has made several sporadic appearances for AEW in recent times and now she has officially confirmed her signing with the promotion.

The female star recently had a virtual Q&A session with Pro Wrestling Junkies where she talked about things like rumours of having a backstage altercation with Thuder Rosa and more.

When a fan asked her about her status with AEW, Ivelisse confirmed for the first time that she has signed with the promotion and explained that it was a very emotional moment for her:

“Actually, since you asked – I haven’t been able to officially confirm anywhere yet, but I can confirm right now– and I asked if it was okay – that I am indeed signed to AEW,

Honestly, when that moment came, it was very emotional for me.” said Ivelisse, “Through the last couple of years have been really tough for me for so many reasons. Number one, the Lucha Underground thing and being kept through our contracts and all of that.”

The former WWE star also talked about her experience at All Elite Wrestling being much better than the ‘traumatizing experience’ she has had while dealing with past promotions.

She admitted that she struggled with anxiety while competing at Lucha Underground and Ivelisse claimed that she was in complete awe of how much better her experience was at AEW.