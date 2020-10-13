Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Former NXT Star Confirms Signing With AEW

Ivelisse is now officially a part of the AEW roster

By Anutosh Bajpai
Ivelisse has officially signed with AEW
Ivelisse has officially signed with AEW

Former NXT and Impact Wrestling star Ivelisse has made several sporadic appearances for AEW in recent times and now she has officially confirmed her signing with the promotion.

The female star recently had a virtual Q&A session with Pro Wrestling Junkies where she talked about things like rumours of having a backstage altercation with Thuder Rosa and more.

- Advertisement -

When a fan asked her about her status with AEW, Ivelisse confirmed for the first time that she has signed with the promotion and explained that it was a very emotional moment for her:

“Actually, since you asked – I haven’t been able to officially confirm anywhere yet, but I can confirm right now– and I asked if it was okay – that I am indeed signed to AEW,

Honestly, when that moment came, it was very emotional for me.” said Ivelisse, “Through the last couple of years have been really tough for me for so many reasons. Number one, the Lucha Underground thing and being kept through our contracts and all of that.”

The former WWE star also talked about her experience at All Elite Wrestling being much better than the ‘traumatizing experience’ she has had while dealing with past promotions.

She admitted that she struggled with anxiety while competing at Lucha Underground and Ivelisse claimed that she was in complete awe of how much better her experience was at AEW.

SourceWrestlingInc

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/12): WWE Draft Night 2, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Superstars from both brands...
Read more
WWE

Update On Eva Marie’s Return To WWE TV

Eva Marie is on her way back to WWE after a 3-year hiatus. Cultaholic was first to report this story on Monday....
Read more
Wrestling News

Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3 In Production, Details On 2 Episodes

Dark Side of the Ring, the Vice TV documentary series profiling tragic stories from the wrestling world, is returning for a third...
Read more
WWE

Updated: Former NXT Champion Among Names To Become Free Agents After Draft

Update: WWE revealed some additional draft picks over the night. They announced that Erik of the Viking Raiders has been picked up...
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali Reacts To WWE Nixing Announced Retribution Segment

WWE had announced a number of segments for this week's episode of Raw and one of them included Mustafa Ali addressing the...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Former NXT Star Confirms Signing With AEW

Former NXT and Impact Wrestling star Ivelisse has made several sporadic appearances for AEW in recent times and now she has officially...
Read more
WWE

Bruce Prichard Reveals Scrapped Plans For Dream WrestleMania Match

Bruce Prichard was part of the backstage WWE crew for over two decades and he was involved in the planning of many...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Planned Direction For Lars Sullivan In WWE

Lars Sullivan returned to WWE Friday night on Smackdown. He also appeared on RAW last night and attacked the Miz and John...
Read more
NJPW

Tama Tonga Reveals He Learnt About Harold Meij Leaving NJPW Online

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tama Tonga recently discussed Harold Meij leaving the company. Harold Meij was previously New Japan's President before...
Read more
Wrestling News

Christian Talks If CM Punk Took WWE Backstage ‘Seriously’

Former WWE/TNA Superstar and multiple time World Champion Christian recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Christian appeared on the show to discuss...
Read more
WWE

WWE Draft 2020: Final Raw & SmackDown Rosters

The WWE Draft 2020 began with last week's episode of SmackDown and it concluded with this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 15

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali Reacts To WWE Nixing Announced Retribution Segment

WWE had announced a number of segments for this week's episode of Raw and one of them included Mustafa Ali addressing the...
Read more
WWE

Updated: Former NXT Champion Among Names To Become Free Agents After Draft

Update: WWE revealed some additional draft picks over the night. They announced that Erik of the Viking Raiders has been picked up...
Read more
WWE

Sami Zayn Reveals Who Came Up With The Finish For Their IC Title Ladder Match At Clash Of Champions

The Clash Of Champions PPV saw Sami Zayn winning a brutal Intercontinental Championship ladder match in a pretty unique fashion, which became...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/12): WWE Draft Night 2, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Superstars from both brands...
Read more
WWE

Elias Returns From Injury

Elias made a smashing return to WWE television. https://twitter.com/IAmEliasWWE/status/1315841631355052032 WWE booked a triple threat match...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC