Former NXT Wrestler Tino Sabbatelli To Make AEW Dark Debut

AEW has announced that former NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli (Sabatino Piscitelli) will make his debut on Tuesday’s Dark episode.

Tino, using the name “Sabby” now, will team with Brady Pierce to face The Best Friends in tag team action.

This will be Tino’s first appearance since being released from NXT in mid-April along with other employees due to the negative impact of COVID-19. A former NFL player, Tino was signed by WWE in the fall of 2014. He teamed with Riddick Moss at times in NXT, but his run was interrupted by various injuries.

AEW has not announced that Tino has signed a contract, but wrestlers used on Dark often are not under contract yet.

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7PM ET on the AEW YouTube channel. The following matches were announced for this week:

– Kilynn King vs. Diamante

– Sabby and Brady Pierce vs. Best Friends

– Aaron Solow vs. Scorpio Sky

– Rache Chanel vs. Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida

– Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler vs. The Butcher and The Blade

– Kip Sabian vs. Corey Hollis

– Will Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

– Darby Allin vs. Robert Anthony