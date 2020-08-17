Former ROH Champion Xavier Passes Away

Former ROH World Champion John “Xavier” Bedoya has passed away. Details regarding his death are not currently known. Xavier was the 2nd ever champion in the history of the promotion. He defeated Low-Ki for the title in 2002.

“A product of the New York independent wrestling scene, Xavier defeated Low Ki on Sept. 21, 2002 to become the second ROH World Champion. He held the title for 182 days before losing it to Samoa Joe on March 22, 2003,” reads a statement released by Ring of Honor.

Christopher Daniels also posted the following Tweet in tribute to Xavier:

“Xavier was scheduled to come out of retirement to face Jay Lethal at the ROH Past vs. Present show this past March in Las Vegas, but the show was canceled due to the pandemic,” ROH’s statement continues.

Xavier was trained by Tony Devito and made his pro debut in 1997. He largely retired from the business in 2011.

“Damn, I’m so sadden by this. #xavier the all around best, was my 1st ever favorite and intro into the indy/ROH world. X was drastically underrated & someone I was stoked to befriend after gaining him as a fan of my own. He gave me the green light using “kiss you x goodbye,” wrote Brian Cage.

“I’m just learning now of the death of Xavier. He was the second ever ROH champion, and very highly respected by his peers. So sad to lose someone so young. #RIPXavier,” wrote Mick Foley.