Former UFC Champion Training At WWE Performance Center

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz is looking to make a transition into the pro wrestling business.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ortiz, one of the biggest names in the history of MMA, has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Meltzer added that Ortiz was there all week and that he heard great things about his work ethic and enthusiasm. As of this writing, Ortiz nor WWE have commented on his training at the Performance Center. It should also be noted that the UFC Hall of Famer isn’t under contract with WWE.

If you recall, back in December while doing an interview with TMZ, Ortiz stated that he had talks with officials of the biggest wrestling company in the world and implied it was WWE.

It’s no secret that Ortiz is a huge wrestling fan. In fact, he has dabbled with pro wrestling in the past that started in 2005 by making appearances for TNA Wrestling. This includes being the special guest referee for the NWA World Championship match at the Hard Justice pay-per-view.

Ortiz was brought in as part of the Aces and Eights storyline in 2013 as TNA was on Spike TV, the same network that aired Bellator MMA at the time where Ortiz fought.

