Former WCW Champion Returns To Backstage WWE Role This Week

Former WCW star Billy Kidman returned to his position as a backstage producer for WWE this week, according to reports from PWinsider.

Kidman returned to work during the tapings for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown and he is expected to continue working for the company in the coming weeks.

The former Cruiserweight Champion was furloughed by the promotion as part of their budget cuts when the coronavirus pandemic forced them to suspend their normal operations in April.

Now that the company has moved to a bigger arena from the Performance Center, they have brought back a number of employees and Kidman seems to be one of them.

Billy Kidman started his wrestling career in late 1994 and he was signed to a contract by WCW in mid-1996. Though he spent the first year of his stint as an enhancement talent with no character.

He was then added to Raven’s Flock and the high flying star found some success after he got out of the group.

He started competing in the cruiserweight division in 1998 and Kidman won the Cruiserweight championship 3 times during his WCW tenure. He even teamed up with Rey Mysterio to win the Cruiserweight tag titles once.

He was one of the stars who WWE signed when they bought WCW and the lightweight star remained with the promotion until 2005. He was brought back as a trainer in 2007.