Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Former WCW Wrestler Passes Away After Contracting Coronavirus

Johnny Meadows had wrestled for companies such as WCW, WWF and ECW

By Anutosh Bajpai
WCW Nitro
WCW Nitro

WCW Wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to complications from COVID-19 according to posts on his official Facebook account.

The former WCW star who was close to 60 years old had tested positive for the virus in late September and according to reports, he had been on ventilator support since 28 September.

Meadows, whose real name was John Condrone, apparently passed away due to complications with his health sometime on Tuesday.

The veteran wrestler began his career in Southeastern Championship Wrestling where he competed against performers such as Kevin Sullivan, Hector Guerrero, and Dick Murdoch.

He held victories over notable names like Abdullah the Butcher and Stomper and he also competed in title matches against World Champions like Ric Flair and “Crazy” Luke Graham

During his career, Johnny Meadows had stints with many top promotions of his time including short runs in companies such as WCW, ECW, Georgia Championship Wrestling and WWF.

Apart from the Meadows character, he was known for several other wrestling characters such as The Paradise City Rockers (with Joey Cazana), The Dream Team (with Don Lucas), The Playboys, The Crusiers (with Terry Bronson) and more.

We at SEScoops send our condolences to the family and friends of Johnny Meadows.

Former WCW Wrestler Passes Away After Contracting Coronavirus

