Former World Champion Scheduled For Raw

Former World Champion and veteran wrestling star, the Big Show is currently scheduled to be a part of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, according to Pwinsider.

After staying away from in-ring action for more than two years, the Big Show returned to WWE programming last month to help Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in their ongoing feud against Seth Rollins and AOP.

The former Champion teamed up with Joe and Owens to fight the team of Rollins and the former NXT Tag Team Champions in the first-ever fistfight on WWE TV during the January 13th episode of Raw.

Though they couldn’t win the match against the Architect and the others because Buddy Murphy interfered in the bout. He later joined the group led by Monday Night Messiah.

Big Show was written off TV after this bout but Kevin Owens had later announced on the following episode of the show that the Monster Sized Athlete will eventually return to deal with the heels.

It’s unknown what the company has planned for Show when he returns on Raw but it’s likely that he will get involved in the rivalry between these two groups once again, as the former Universal Champion had teased last month.