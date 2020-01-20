Former WWE Champion Expected At Royal Rumble

WWE is getting closer to the Royal Rumble and fans are expecting some surprises in both Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Pwinsider.com reports that former WWE Champion Kane is slated to be at this Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV. Although Kane has not been announced for the Rumble match, the site speculated that Kane set up his appearance at the show during his most recent return on WWE television.

Royal Rumble: Former WWE Champion Expected

Kane appeared on Friday Night SmackDown this week on FOX in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex where he brought up the history between Kane and The Fiend. This led to The Fiend coming out from out of the ring and Daniel Bryan took out The Fiend.

The promo was largely putting over that he maintains the record for the most eliminations in Rumble match history.

There are 9 open spots for the contest. WWE is expected to announce more stars for this contest this week. The following names have been announced thus far:

Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro.

WWE presents the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on Sunday, January 26, 2020 Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park and airs on the WWE Network.

