Former WWE Star Kamala Passes Away

Former WWE star and wrestling veteran Kamala, real name James Harris has passed away at the age of 70. The details on the circumstances of his passing are not available yet.

The news was first heard from WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B and the company has since confirmed the demise of the former wrestling star through a press release on their official website:

“WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70. He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006 WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends and fans.”

Kamala made his wrestling debut in 1978 and spent most of his early career in Southern United States, wrestling under the ring names “Ugly Bear” Harris and “Big” Jim Harris.

Harris wrestled for promotions such as Continental Wrestling Association and Mid-South Wrestling before having a stint with WWE in 1984.

Kamala returned to WWE for a couple more stints in the 90s and made sporadic appearances for the company from 2001 to 2006. He also had a small run with WCW in 1995.

We at SEScoops send our deepest condolence to the family and friends of the former wrestling star in this difficult time.