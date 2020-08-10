Sunday, August 9, 2020

Former WWE Star Kamala Passes Away

WWE has confirmed the demise of the wrestling veteran

By Anutosh Bajpai
Kamala
Kamala

Former WWE star and wrestling veteran Kamala, real name James Harris has passed away at the age of 70. The details on the circumstances of his passing are not available yet.

The news was first heard from WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B and the company has since confirmed the demise of the former wrestling star through a press release on their official website:

- Advertisement -

“WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.  He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006 WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends and fans.”

Kamala made his wrestling debut in 1978 and spent most of his early career in Southern United States, wrestling under the ring names “Ugly Bear” Harris and “Big” Jim Harris.

Harris wrestled for promotions such as Continental Wrestling Association and Mid-South Wrestling before having a stint with WWE in 1984.

Kamala returned to WWE for a couple more stints in the 90s and made sporadic appearances for the company from 2001 to 2006. He also had a small run with WCW in 1995.

We at SEScoops send our deepest condolence to the family and friends of the former wrestling star in this difficult time.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Talks Paul Heyman’s Demands For TNA Role: “I Think It Was a Fantasy”

Former WCW President and Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff recently discussed his former colleague Paul Heyman's near signing with TNA back...
Read more
AEW

AEW Adds Stipulation To Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy

All Elite Wrestling has announced a stipulation to the Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy match on the upcoming Dynamite. Previously, it had...
Read more
Wrestling News

Cody Rhodes Downplays Impact Of Big WarnerMedia Shakeup On AEW

Cody Rhodes has given his first public thoughts about AEW losing a major supporter at WarnerMedia in Kevin Reilly. 
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Confirms Production Of AEW Video Game, Details What Fans Can Expect

Kenny Omega did an interview with Venn and during the chat, he addressed the status of the fabled AEW video game.
Read more
Wrestling News

Big E Responds To Booker T’s Comments About Changing His Character

Booker T recently offered his opinion that Big E might be well-advised to change up some of the comedic elements of his...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Former WWE Star Kamala Passes Away

Former WWE star and wrestling veteran Kamala, real name James Harris has passed away at the age of 70. The details on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Talks Paul Heyman’s Demands For TNA Role: “I Think It Was a Fantasy”

Former WCW President and Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff recently discussed his former colleague Paul Heyman's near signing with TNA back...
Read more
AEW

Arn Anderson Talks FTR ‘Patterning Themselves’ After The Brain Busters

AEW on-air personalities Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard recently appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast. This episode...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray Talks WWE Needing To ‘Rebuild’ Shayna Baszler

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on Shayna Baszler's status in WWE.
Read more
AEW

Brandi Rhodes Comments On First AEW Heels Event

The first event for the Brandi Rhodes led all-female fan club initiative, AEW Heels, took place on Friday night. The event featured...
Read more
Wrestling News

Big E Responds To Booker T’s Comments About Changing His Character

Booker T recently offered his opinion that Big E might be well-advised to change up some of the comedic elements of his...
Read more
NJPW

YOSHI-HASHI, Ishii, Goto Win NEVER 6-Man Championships

Today, NJPW held one event of their ongoing Summer Struggle tour, at Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan. Today's event was main-evented by the...
Read more
AEW

AEW Adds Stipulation To Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy

All Elite Wrestling has announced a stipulation to the Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy match on the upcoming Dynamite. Previously, it had...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bianca Belair Attacks Zelina Vega During Twitch Stream

Zelina Vega was streaming on Twitch recently when she was attacked by Bianca Belair. During the stream, Zelina can be heard asking...
Read more
Wrestling News

Cody Rhodes Downplays Impact Of Big WarnerMedia Shakeup On AEW

Cody Rhodes has given his first public thoughts about AEW losing a major supporter at WarnerMedia in Kevin Reilly. 
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Addresses Criticism Over His WWE Title Reign

Drew McIntyre has been WWE Champion since WrestleMania 36 where he dethroned Brock Lesnar but has also faced challenges during his reign. 
Read more
WWE

Seth Rollins Talks RAW Underground, Initial Boost For WWE TV Ratings

Seth Rollins is one of the first WWE stars to give his take on the latest concept created by Vince McMahon, which...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC