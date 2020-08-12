Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Former WWE Star Makes Impact Return (Video)

Curt Hawkins made his returns to Impact Wrestling

By Anutosh Bajpai
Curt Hawkins
Curt Hawkins. Image Credit: WWE.com

Former WWE star Curt Hawkins who is now known as Brian Myers made his return to Impact Wrestling for the first time since 2015 during this week’s episode of the show.

Myers made his return while answering an open challenge from the current Impact Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards. Though he couldn’t win the bout and Edwards beat Brian with his Boston Knee Party finisher.

Curt Hawkins’ first run with WWE started in 2006 and it ended in 2014. The former WWE star spent most of his time during this run on the various development territories of the company.

After his release from the company, Myers had returned to the independent circuit and he had a short run with Impact Wrestling in 2015 as well where he represented the GFW promotion.

Hawkins was brought back by WWE in July 2016 and he has been making regular appearances on WWE TV ever since.

However, his latest run came to a halt due to coronavirus and the company released him as part of their budget cuts in April earlier this year.

Myers has been teasing his wrestling return in the past few weeks and he has been promoting himself as the “most professional wrestler” on social platforms.

Now it would be interesting to see if he ends up being a regular performer for Impact after his return and if his latest run lasts longer than his previous stint.

