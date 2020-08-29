Former WWE Superstar Challenges Nick Aldis For NWA’s 1st Weekly PPV

The NWA is embarking on a new period in its history beginning September 15th, 2020. The promotion has partnered with the United Wrestling Network to produce weekly wrestling PPVs on Tuesday nights. The NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has received a challenge from former WWE Superstar, Mike Bennett, to face him on the first show.

“It’s time to take back what’s mine. My name is Mike Bennett. Do you hear me? Mike Bennett. I’ve been a professional wrestler for 20 years,” Bennett says in his video challenge. “I’ve traveled the world. It’s time to prove everybody that ever believed in me that you are 100% correct and the only way to do that is to hit the ground running.”

“Nick Aldis, September 15th, I want the World Heavyweight Championship,” Bennett continued.

NWA Weekly PPVs

The shows will be available on FITE and traditional PPV outlets. The company still plans on bringing back episodes of Powerrr at some point.

“My goal here is simple: to provide the best contests possible with the greatest talent available, carrying on the great legacy of the National Wrestling Alliance as an independent governing body. And in that we hope to feature at least one championship match on every live broadcast,” said NWA Owner, Billy Corgan in a press release.