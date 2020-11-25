Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Former WWE Women’s Champion To Compete In Upcoming Impact Tournament

Jazz will apparently be coming out of retirement for upcoming tournament

By Anutosh Bajpai
Jazz. Image Credit: WWE.com
Jazz. Image Credit: WWE.com

Former WWE women’s champion Jazz will apparently be coming out of her announced retirement to compete in Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament where she will be teaming with Jordynne Grace.

The storyline for her return started last week when Grace made a phone call to an unknown wrestler to see if they would like to tag with her in the competition.

- Advertisement -

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling then saw the female star informing backstage interviewer Gia Miller that veteran wrestler Jazz will be her partner for the tournament.

Jazz has been a part of the industry for over two decades. She made her wrestling debut in 1998 and wrestled for companies such as WWE, Chikara and NWA during her time.

Her WWE stint included a couple of runs with the women’s championship and she also competed for AEW when she participated in the Casino Battle Royal during the All Out event in 2019.

Though Jazz announced her retirement from active competition during an interview back in October and it’d be interesting to see if she goes back into retirement after this tournament or if the former women’s champion stays around for a longer run.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (11/23): Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the first episode of RAW following Survivor Series. New Day defended the RAW Tag Team...
Read more
WWE

Update On Seth Rollins’ Time Away From WWE

At Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins was eliminated fairly quickly from the men's 5-on-5 traditional elimination tag-team match. He tagged in and allowed Sheamus...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Files To Trademark “Dean Ambrose”

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was known as Dean Ambrose from 2011 to 2019 while in WWE. According to information publicly available on the...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Update After Several Weeks Off WWE TV

Aleister Black hasn't been seen on WWE programming for some time. In light of his wife Zelina Vega's recent release, some fans have questioned...
Read more
WWE

The Bella Twins Clarify Rumors About In Ring Return

Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev had said during an interview with US Magazine that The Bella Twins are having talks about coming back and...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Former WWE Women’s Champion To Compete In Upcoming Impact Tournament

Former WWE women's champion Jazz will apparently be coming out of her announced retirement to compete in Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament...
Read more
NWA

NWA Shockwave Digital Series Launching Next Week

The National Wrestling Alliance is back. In a video released Tuesday afternoon, Joe Galli announced the launch of NWA Shockwave, a new digital series...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Increases For Survivor Series Fallout (11/23)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.808 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from last week...
Read more
AEW

Recap Of Jon Moxley On Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions Podcast

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley joined his wife Renee Paquette for the premiere episode of her Oral Sessions podcast. It was an entertaining discussion that...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Files To Trademark “Dean Ambrose”

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was known as Dean Ambrose from 2011 to 2019 while in WWE. According to information publicly available on the...
Read more
AEW

Ricky Starks Details Phone Call From WWE After AEW Debut

Ricky Starks made his AEW debut in June by answering Cody Rhodes' TNT Championship Open Challenge. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Starks...
Read more
WWE

Update On Seth Rollins’ Time Away From WWE

At Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins was eliminated fairly quickly from the men's 5-on-5 traditional elimination tag-team match. He tagged in and allowed Sheamus...
Read more
Wrestling News

Corey Graves: “This Is The Real Roman Reigns, Love Him or Despise Him”

WWE Commentator Corey Graves recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former Sterling James Keenan discussed a number of topics during his time on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC