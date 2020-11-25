Former WWE Women’s Champion To Compete In Upcoming Impact Tournament

Former WWE women’s champion Jazz will apparently be coming out of her announced retirement to compete in Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament where she will be teaming with Jordynne Grace.

The storyline for her return started last week when Grace made a phone call to an unknown wrestler to see if they would like to tag with her in the competition.

- Advertisement -

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling then saw the female star informing backstage interviewer Gia Miller that veteran wrestler Jazz will be her partner for the tournament.

Jazz has been a part of the industry for over two decades. She made her wrestling debut in 1998 and wrestled for companies such as WWE, Chikara and NWA during her time.

Also Read: Aleister Black Update After Several Weeks Off WWE TV

Her WWE stint included a couple of runs with the women’s championship and she also competed for AEW when she participated in the Casino Battle Royal during the All Out event in 2019.

Though Jazz announced her retirement from active competition during an interview back in October and it’d be interesting to see if she goes back into retirement after this tournament or if the former women’s champion stays around for a longer run.