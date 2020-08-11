FOX To Air WWE Special During SummerSlam Weekend

The main FOX channel is scheduled to air a WWE special during SummerSlam Weekend.

TV guides currently have a two-hour special called “WWE SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” scheduled to air on Saturday, August 22nd. The special will begin at 4pm EST.

FOX’s SummerSlam special will air the night before the big SummerSlam 2020 pay-per-view on the WWE Network. It will be over in time for the WWE NXT “TakeOver: XXX” special, which also airs on the WWE Network.

Fans interested in catching FOX’s SummerSlam special should check their local listings because the timeslot will likely change in some markets.

The official synopsis for “WWE SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” is as follows: “A look back at the top moments from WWE’s Summerslam.”

Below is the updated SummerSlam card for August 23rd:

– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

– WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

– WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP

– RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

– RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. winner of Friday’s Tri-Brand Battle Royal

– Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Mysterio will be allowed to use weapons)