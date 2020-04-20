Freddie Prinze Jr Talks ‘Promo Class Showdown’ With The Miz In WWE

Former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr recently revealed that he had a ‘run in’ with The Miz during his time in WWE. Although apparently fairly light-hearted, Miz did not appear to be too pleased that Prinze Jr was brought in by WWE to give ‘acting lessons’ to the talent back at the start of last decade. Prinze Jr would discuss the situation and the context during this week’s episode of The New Day: Feel The Power podcast.

Acting Class

“It like 60% and it was mainly like the younger roster that were hyped” Prinze Jr began, discussing the ‘acting classes’ he was instructed by Vince McMahon to give backstage. “40% were like, ‘no chance.’ And I mean it was just they were not having it. The first promo class we did I remember Miz, who was doing his own thing and doing well with Morrison. They had the Dirt Sheet and I think..I don’t know if they had the [tag team] titles yet? But they were kind of doing their thing.”

Improv Technique

Prinze Jr would then go into the ‘improv’ technique to led to the ‘run in’. “We were going to do an exercise called repetition, where you’re locked into whatever I say. It’s like an improv technique. So I’d say to Big E for example ‘that’s the biggest Hawkeye shirt I’ve ever seen!’ And then Big E’s locked into that verbiage, so he goes ‘this is the biggest Hawkeye shirt you’ve ever seen!?’ It goes back and forth. When it’s two guys? That always gets almost physical. And then if it’s a guy and a girl that always gets like sexy right?”

The former WWE writer then got into how the incident with The Miz unfolded. “And so I said ‘who wants to try it?’ And nobody wanted to try it. But The Miz is like ‘I got it.’ And I’m like ‘alright, this guy’s got guts, he’s coming up. He doesn’t know what he’s in for but he’s stepping up.’ I said ‘I’ll start’ and he goes ‘no, no, I’ll start.'”

Freddie Prinze Jr vs The Miz

“And he goes, here’s the actual sentence, he goes: ‘what the hell are you gonna teach me about acting?’ And everybody, like all the energy in the room was gone. Just like you could feel it, and so I looked at him and just kind of cocked my eyes. I said ‘what the hell am I going to teach you about acting?’ Eventually he changed the verbiage which means you lose right? He tapped out. I remember saying this I said ‘look man I know I’m not Robert Downey Jr. But Robert Downey Jr don’t give a damn about you, I do.”

The Miz of course has gone on to have acting stints throughout his career, notably with The Marine series. It is interesting though that he would go right up against someone who Vince McMahon fired specifically to help talent.

