Undertaker Tribute Announced For SmackDown

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will now be a special Tribue to The Undertaker.

This Friday night’s episode of SmackDown Live will now be a special Tribute to The Undertaker episode. This news comes in the wake of multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases within the WWE Performance Center. These cases prompted WWE to re-write this week’s SmackDown, turning it into an impromptu tribute show.

The decision to dedicate the show to The Undertaker follows the success of the WWE Network documentary series, Undertaker: The Last Ride.

This tribute show was not the original plan for this week’s episode of WWE’s blue brand. Instead, it was a late decision based on the positive tests impacting on Superstar availability. The tribute show will see WWE air the popular Boneyard Match from this year’s WrestleMania 36 event.

The pre-recorded match saw The Undertaker take on “The Phenomenal One” AJ Styles. It is the first time the match will be aired on regular television.

WWE’s initial plans were to tape tonight’s show last week. However, its COVID-19 tests reportedly arrived late, and so the company was forced to change its plans. An unnamed NXT developmental talent also tested positive for COVID-19 last week prior to the new confirmed cases.

Undertaker: The Last Ride is currently available to stream in its entirety on the WWE Network.