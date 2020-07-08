FTR: AEW Needs To Start “Clamping Down” On Tag Team Rules

All Elite Wrestling's newest tag team FTR has argued that the promotion needs to clamp down on inconsistent tag team rules.

One of All Elite Wrestling’s newest tag teams, FTR, has stressed the importance of the promotion enforcing rules during tag team matches. FTR members, Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, made their opinions clear during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio.

Addressing AEW’s seemingly inconsistent rule set, FTR stressed how AEW needs to “start clamping down on those things.”

According to FTR, more authority needs to be placed on the referee. The team argued how, without these enforced tag team rules, every match might as well be a Texas Tornado or Fatal Four Way match.

“If there are no rules, there is no heat. There is no way to make somebody care or somebody to be in danger. There is no way to put sympathy to put heat on a baby face.”

They continued, “There is no way to get the explosion on a hot tag because the guy has already blown his own comeback before he’s down, before the tag. Then, all four guys are in the ring for the last 10 minutes anyway.”

FTR On A Generational Tag Team Approach

Clearly a passionate subject to the team, they confessed they “get pissed talking about it” as the flimsy ruleset needs to be “buckled down” on.

FTR explained how by adhering to a tag team structure every team will subsequently mean more to the division. It was noted that the approach could be a “generational thing.” They acknowledged how wrestling has evolved to feature more “flashy” sequences and that this approach has led to a lackadaisical adherence to the rules.

They then argued how there is an opportunity to be creative within a tag team ruleset. FTR’s belief is that creativity in tag team wrestling comes from building a story around the tag team rules.

FTR will be in action tonight on AEW Fyter Fest Night Two. They team with The Young Bucks in eight-man tag team action. They will face off against The Butcher and the Blade and Lucha Bros.