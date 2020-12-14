Reactions To Jim Ross Criticizing Popular Dive Spot

Jim Ross recently caused a bit of a stir online when he criticized a popular move used by many wrestlers on the AEW roster.

“I told a kid the other day at AEW that everybody does the same f***ing spot,” Ross said on his podcast recently. “All you guys go outside. You cluster up like coils. You stand there in a huddle, friends, and foes together, side-by-side so you can catch some leaping idiot going over the top who never wins with this move.”

AEW’s Brandon Cutler then put out a Tweet promoting the 7-on-7 match this Wednesday on Dynamite. In the Tweet, Cutler took a jab at JR’s comments.

Dax Harwood sent out the below Tweet which may be in response to JR and Cutler’s comments:

“Imagine not listening to criticism from the men & women who’ve shaped our profession, and paved a road that allows you to make a living today; all because they hurt your feelings,” he Tweeted.

Some wrestlers were reportedly upset with JR’s comments. According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, one anonymous AEW wrestler made the following statement to them:

“Look I know there is a lot that JR can teach us but burying us on the show or on his podcast is only going to make some of us ignore what he says. I grew up watching JR and he is the best and we love it that he calls our matches but maybe find a different way to criticize the wrestlers in the ring. Everyone is doing what they have been taught. I agree that sometimes things need to be slowed down but that won’t happen when the guy who is supposed to help put us over is going out there and publicly burying us.”