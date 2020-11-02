FTR Has Been ‘Begging’ Tony Khan For A Match With The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express

FTR member Dax Harwood has shared how he and his partner, Cash Wheeler, lobbied AEW for a matchup against the legendary Rock and Roll Express. Harwood revealed the pitch details during an interview with WrestleTalk, where he noted FTR had “begged” AEW President Tony Khan for the opportunity.

“Both of us have begged him multiple times to please book this match, please book this match. He’s apprehensive and he has his reasons to be apprehensive.”

- Advertisement -

Harwood noted how Khan is aware of a potential online backlash to FTR’s proposal. He pointed to how COVID-19 was a major contributing factor as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express are “[…] more susceptible to the virus.”

“I understand that but man, FTR vs. Rock’ n’ Roll is great on the marquee, but also the way that myself and Cash, and I’ve talked about it all the time, but the way that we wanna make people feel, that match would help us make people feel a certain way.”

He noted how people “feel a certain way” about Ricky Morton in the same way as they do for FTR, whether it’s good or bad. He believes those feelings would help “evoke so much emotion” for a bout between the teams.

“That would help us evoke so much emotion… because if we got the chance to beat on Ricky Morton that would help our stock rise. You know, just the Spike Piledriver rose our stock so much more than a year of having great matches, and that would just help us so much if we can ever get that done.”

You can see the Spike Piledriver the FTR member is referencing in the video below: