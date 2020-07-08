FTR Reflect On Frustrations In WWE, Wanting To Leave A Pro Wrestling Legacy

FTR recently reflected on their frustrations in WWE, explaining how their move to AEW was an attempt to leave a legacy in pro wrestling.

All Elite Wrestling’s FTR recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. During their conversation, the team opened up about what frustrated them during their time in WWE.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler acknowledged how they have a lot to be thankful for during their time in WWE. Harwood explained how WWE gave him the opportunity to “allow my family to have the life they did.”

Harwood then stressed how before he even had a family, he had a love and infatuation for professional wrestling. He confessed how FTR felt that, if they had stayed with WWE, they would be “spinning our wheels.”

“There is so much more I want to give back to professional wrestling. I don’t want to just sit back and relax,” Harwood explained. “I don’t want to rest on any laurels or anything like that. We want to leave a mark and we want to leave a legacy in professional wrestling, and obviously, on top of that, we want to make money too.

He explained how AEW and Tony Khan provided them with the opportunity to not only make money but to leave the legacy that matters to them. Harwood noted how they want to “do wrestling proud” and believes that competing in AEW is the way to do it.

"We want to make a mark and we want to leave a legacy in Professional Wrestling."@DaxHarwood & @CashWheelerFTR discuss their decision to leave WWE & join @AEWrestling ?@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 #FyterFest



For more Busted Open ? visit: https://t.co/6PgtHdSqJl pic.twitter.com/h35q8M7VAV — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 7, 2020

FTR Unshackled

The team then turned their attention to their WWE finishing move, the Shatter Machine. FTR explained how, heading into AEW, there was one move both were eager to finally introduce into their arsenal: the spike piledriver.

It was explained how they had always wanted to use that move in WWE. There were even conversations with Triple H, who said no. That didn’t deter them, however, as they then went to Vince McMahon to ask permission. Ultimately, however, they were denied permission.

Now in AEW, FTR has been using the spike piledriver as a purposeful “restart” for the team alongside the Shatter Machine.

It was stressed how no one has ever kicked out of the Shatter Machine, something they learned from “another great tag team that had the same kind of finisher with the same kind of premise.”

FTR is set to compete tonight on Fyter Fest Night Two. They team with The Young Bucks in an eight-man tag team match. They face off against The Butcher and The Blade and Lucha Brothers.