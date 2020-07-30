FTR Sign Multi-Year Deals With AEW, Tag Team Appreciation Night Set

FTR has signed multi-year deals with AEW.

They did a segment on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite where FTR was with two legal counsel members and Tony Schiavone. FTR brought in Arn Anderson, who will be their adviser.

Arn looked over the contract and brought up how they got their signing bonus, a 10-second rule for double-teaming, and a tag rope.

It was also revealed that there will be a tag team appreciation night on August 12th that they’ll be hosting. Adam Page came into the meeting with some whiskey and poured shots. Anderson poured his shot into another glass. Page had poured himself an entire glass and joked that he might’ve poured himself a little too much.

AEW President Tony Khan sent out a tweet following the segment by writing the following:

“Welcome to #AEW officially, #FTR @CashWheelerFTR and @DaxHarwood. Thank you for signing your multiyear contracts tonight on #AEWDynamite!”

This comes hours after FTR had an exchange with Khan on Twitter about not being included in the tag team rankings. Khan told them to sign their deals.

FTR made their promotional debut back on the May 27th episode of Dynamite and has been working matches since then.