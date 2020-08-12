Wednesday, August 12, 2020

FTR Talk About Tag Team Psychology, If AEW Needs 6-Man Tag Titles

All Elite Wrestling's FTR has detailed how they approach tag team psychology and whether the promotion needs 6-man tag team championships.

By Steve Russell
FTR
FTR (Photos: AEW)

FTR has shared their approach to tag team psychology and whether they believe AEW needs a 6-man championship.

Speaking with Fightful Select, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood explained how they approach tag team psychology. They revealed how, when it comes to finally hitting a hot tag, “you don’t want to come in and do a bunch of flips and roll like that.”

FTR shared how, because their partner has been beaten down for minutes on end, they would come charging with fists instead of flips.

“I’m going to come in and throw fists. I’m going to come in and beat the sh*t out of you. That’s the psychology of tag team wrestling that you can build so much around that.”  

FTR On 6-Man Tag Team Championships

When asked if they thought AEW needed 6-man tag team championships, FTR’s Wheeler expressed how the promotion could consider it “down the line.”

He explained how including them now would be akin to “trying to run before we can walk.”

Wheeler stressed how AEW is still building its tag team division and establishing all of its tag talents:

“We don’t need to bring more championships into the fold when these aren’t even established and are less than a year old. We don’t need to bring 6 man teams into the fold when we are still trying to establish the 2 man.”

He reiterated how AEW may consider it at some point in the future. However, until their current tag team division is firmly established, it would be an unnecessary endeavor.  

ViaWrestlingNews.co

