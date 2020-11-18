FTR Named The Best Tag Team In The World On PWI’ Top 50 List

Pro Wrestling Illustrated debuted the inaugural top-50 tag-team list today. The official edition of the magazine is now available for pre-order. Topping the list this year are the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, FTR.

The Top 5 ranked tag teams include:

FTR Kenny Omega & Adam “Hangman” Page The Golden Role Models (Sasha Banks & Bayley) The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

Cash Wheeler reacted to the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Love us. Hate us. Agree. Disagree. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. That doesn’t take away the pride we take in our craft. It doesn’t take away the passion we put into our profession. In our hearts, we’re the best tag team on Earth, so this is special to us.”

The evaluation period was from October 1st, 2019 to September 30th, 2020. PWI announced that the following criteria was used to rank the teams:

Momentum

Wins & Losses

Chemistry

Activity

It Factor

FTR held the AEW tag-team championships for 63 days from All Out to Full Gear. They defended the titles 3 times successfully during their reign. Those matches came against the Hybrid 2, SCU, and the Best Friends.

Omega and Page held the same titles for 228 days in 2020. They won them from SCU on the Chris Jericho cruise in January and held them until losing to FTR at All Out.

Sasha Banks and Bayley dominated WWE programming this year. They won the titles for a second time and held them for a total of 96 days. More than that, however, they dropped the Boss N Hug Connection name and went with the Golden Role Models.