FTR Wins AEW Tag Team Titles At AEW All Out

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page are no longer the kings of the AEW tag team division as FTR has taken that spot.

Omega and Page put the Tag Team Titles on the line when they battled the former WWE stars at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event. The match was long as it went about 30-minutes.

- Advertisement -

This is where Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler beat Omega and Page for the titles in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. This obviously marks the first time that they’ve held gold in AEW. FTR hit back-to-back double piledrivers to Page for the win.

AEW set up this contest back on the August 27th episode of Dynamite on TNT when they held a Tag Team Gauntlet Match involving four teams to determine who will challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

FTR won the Gauntlet match by beating best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent), The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) to advance. As a result, they became the new #1 contender’s for the straps.

Page and Omega beat SCU for the titles on the January 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite that was taped the night in the Bahamas on the Ship of Jericho on TNT.

What are your thoughts on FTR winning the AEW Tag Team Titles? Was this the right call by AEW officials? Sound off in the comment section.