Full Brackets For AEW TNT Title Tournament Confirmed

AEW has announced the full bracket for the TNT Title tournament.

There will be 8 competitors in the tournament. Originally, AEW hyped that the single-elimination tournament would feature the biggest names in AEW all vying for the inaugural TNT championship belt and they lived up to the expectation set.

All Elite Wrestling previously announced on Tuesday evening that Cody vs. Shawn Spears and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara would be on the left side of the tournament.

Fans have picked up on the fact that both of these matches are rematches from previous AEW pay-per-view event events. Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara at AEW Revolution in February while Cody defeated Shawn Spears at AEW All Out in August.

On Wednesday before the episode of Dynamite on TNT, the promotion confirmed Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana for the right side of the bracket.

TNT Title Brackets

The finals of the tournament will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Saturday, May 23, in Las Vegas.

Whether this event actually takes place remains to be seen as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues. In fact, the venue is not currently running shows as a result.

AEW Rankings Released For 4/1/20