Full Card Announced For AAA’s Triplemania

Most years, AAA’s TripleMania takes place during the summer. This year’s show was scheduled for August 22nd, but was later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

AAA has announced TripleMania XXVIII will be held on December 12th. No fans will be in attendance. AEW star Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid in one of the top matches. Here is the complete lineup:

Hair vs Hair Match

Pagano vs Chessman

Kenny Omega (c) vs Laredo Kid Marvel Lucha Libre

Aracno and Leyenda Americana vs. Terror Púrpura and Venenoide Tito Santana (not the Tito Santana you are thinking of), Carta Brava Jr., and Mocho Cota Jr.) vs. Niño Hamburguesa, Máximo, and Mr. Iguana

Lady Shani vs. Faby Apache vs. Chik Tormenta vs. La Hiedra vs. Hades vs. Lady Maravilla

AAA Tag Team Championships

Los Lucha Brothers (Fénix and Pentagón Jr.) (c) vs. Jinetes del Aire (Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr.) vs. Los Mercenarios (Texano Jr. and Rey Escorpión) Los Psycho Circus (Psycho Clown, Monster Clown, and Murder Clown) vs. Blue Demon Jr. and La Familia Real (L.A. Park and El Hijo de L.A. Park)

The show will take place in the Mexico City Arena in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico.