Full Lineup For NWA’s 1st Weekly PPV Revealed

The National Wrestling Alliance returns to PPV tomorrow night. In conjunction with the United Wrestling Network, Prime Time Live will air on FITE TV and on traditional PPV. The full lineup for the show has been announced.

NWA/UWN Prime Time Live – September 15th, 2020 Lineup

NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs Mike Bennett

Nick Aldis (c) vs Mike Bennett West Coast Pro Championship

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs EJ Sparks

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs EJ Sparks Kamille vs Heather Monroe

UWN Television Championship

Dan “the Man” Joseph (c) vs Levi Shapiro

Dan “the Man” Joseph (c) vs Levi Shapiro Chris Dickinson vs Dicky Mayer

Will Allday vs Jordan Clearwater

The Tribe (Hawaiian Lion and The Navajo Warrior) vs The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera)

In addition to the above matches, NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa is also expected to be on the show.

Who else is counting down with #FITE until the premiere of @unitedwrestling #PrimeTimeLive?



Aldis v. Bennett

Hammerstone v Sparks

Joseph v Shapiro

Kamille v Monroe

Dickinson in action

Tribe v Wolf Zaddies

Thunder Rosa and more!



Order the bundle & SAVE!https://t.co/hzLHFWxDiU pic.twitter.com/VsQR5La8SB — FITE (@FiteTV) September 9, 2020

- Advertisement -

“My goal here is simple: to provide the best contests possible with the greatest talent available, carrying on the great legacy of the National Wrestling Alliance as an independent governing body. And in that we hope to feature at least one championship match on every live broadcast,” said NWA Owner, Billy Corgan in a press release announcing the weekly PPV shows.