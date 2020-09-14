Monday, September 14, 2020

Full Lineup For NWA’s 1st Weekly PPV Revealed

The NWA returns to PPV on September 15th, 2020.

By Ian Carey
NWA Weekly PPV

The National Wrestling Alliance returns to PPV tomorrow night. In conjunction with the United Wrestling Network, Prime Time Live will air on FITE TV and on traditional PPV. The full lineup for the show has been announced.

NWA/UWN Prime Time Live – September 15th, 2020 Lineup

  • NWA World Heavyweight Championship
    Nick Aldis (c) vs Mike Bennett
  • West Coast Pro Championship
    Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs EJ Sparks
  • Kamille vs Heather Monroe
  • UWN Television Championship
    Dan “the Man” Joseph (c) vs Levi Shapiro
  • Chris Dickinson vs Dicky Mayer
  • Will Allday vs Jordan Clearwater
  • The Tribe (Hawaiian Lion and The Navajo Warrior) vs The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera)

In addition to the above matches, NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa is also expected to be on the show.

“My goal here is simple: to provide the best contests possible with the greatest talent available, carrying on the great legacy of the National Wrestling Alliance as an independent governing body. And in that we hope to feature at least one championship match on every live broadcast,” said NWA Owner, Billy Corgan in a press release announcing the weekly PPV shows.

