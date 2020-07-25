Gail Kim & Others Comments On The Term “Knockouts” For Women’s Division

Impact Wrestling refers to its women’s division and championship with the term “Knockouts.” Some fans have expressed the belief that this is an outdated term akin to how “Diva” was used in WWE. According to Gail Kim, however, conversations have taken place backstage about the term and the Impact roster is in favor of continuing to use it.

If people only knew that we have discussed this and the majority of us like it. Its not demeaning to us at all. It’s empowering and special ???? https://t.co/nrvHBGuD8M — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 25, 2020

“Knockouts is the perfect name for the women past and present of Impact(TNA) Strong, powerful, tough and kick ass. All different and beautiful in their own way. I will always be proud to be the Original knockout,” Tweeted Traci Brooks.

Exactly! So much history and all of us were always proud to be a KO https://t.co/Rrah6MHNiz — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 25, 2020

The conversation got started when Courtney Rush (aka Rosemary) responded to a fan on Twitter.

It’s not, actually. And the roster has said MANY times how “Knockouts” makes us feel like badasses. KOs come in all shapes in sizes & we are all badass and beautiful. It’s WHY I went to train!



So please stop telling us how we should be insulted when we already feel empowered ?? https://t.co/Rg7pbEFbyq — Courtney Rush – The Living Legend (@Rushlemania) July 25, 2020

Chelsea Green, who performed under her Hot Mess character in Impact, agreed with Rosemary:

I always loved and still do love that it’s called KNOCKOUTS division. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 25, 2020

Allie, who left Impact after her character was killed off in the undead realm, echoed the sentiment.

Same!! — The Bunny ? (@AllieWrestling) July 25, 2020

The Knockouts Champion also commented:

???????? — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 25, 2020

Madison Rayne noted that the term represents a positive history in women’s wrestling:

THIS!!! I LOVE being a Knockout! I embrace the name. It stands for a looong line of strong, badass, powerful women who uplift each other!!! ?????? — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) July 25, 2020

Deonna Purrazzo is the current Knockouts Champion. She defeated Jordynne Grace for the title at Slammiversary. Purrazzo is the 24th wrestler to win the championship and begins the 55th reign in the title’s lineage. Gail Kim has won the title 7x and held it for a combined 711 days, the most in both categories.