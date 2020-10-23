Gail Kim Talks Past & Present Of The Knockouts Division

Throughout its near two-decades in existence one thing Impact Wrestling/TNA has consistently received praise for is its Knockouts division. Even during periods where women’s wrestling wasn’t a featured part of other promotions, Impact has seemed to have always had a pretty stacked division.

Impact Hall-of-Famer Gail Kim was recently interviewed by Forbes and talked the past and present of the Knockouts division.

- Advertisement -

“Just to see where we started, and to be along for that whole ride to see where the Knockouts division is now…of course, there are so many women—not just in our company, but across the board in the industry—so many talented women that I would have loved to have worked with,” Kim said.

“I guess it is a little more special to me to have broken out in a time when women’s wrestling wasn’t so hyped up as it is now, and as big as it is now, so I wouldn’t change a thing,” she continued.

Kiera Hogan On The Present Knockouts Division

Forbes also spoke with Kiera Hogan during the interview. Hogan has been teaming with Tasha Steelz as of late in the promotion and feels the Knockouts division is the best in the business.

“I feel like, as a unit, we are the best. As separate personalities and characters, we are the best, so I feel like if it was ever a thing—if it was company vs. company vs. company (WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT)—IMPACT would win hands down,” she said.

The Knockouts title will be on the line at Bound For Glory this weekend. Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend the title against challenger Kylie Rae.

Knockouts Championship History

Purrazzo became the 24th wrestler in history to win the Knockouts title when she defeated Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary this year. Gail Kim leads almost all historic categories when it comes to the championship aside from longest single-reign. That record belongs to Taya Valkyrie (377).

All-Time Knockouts Championship Statistics:

Gail Kim (7x) 711 combined days as champion. Madison Rayne (5x) 404 combined days as champion. Taya Valkyrie (1x) 377 combined days as champion. Awesome Kong (2x) 347 combined days as champion. Taryn Terrell (1x) 279 combined days as champion. Rosemary (1x) 266 combined days as champion. Mickie James (3x) 241 combined days as champion. Angelina Love (6x) 226 combined days as champion. Tara (5x) 222 combined days as champion. Sienna (2x) 187 combined days as champion.

The full interview from Forbes can be read here.