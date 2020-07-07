Gallows & Anderson To Impact Wrestling: Latest Tease Lacks Subtlety

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be returning to Impact Wrestling soon. Their deals will allow them to work dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The Good Brothers were let go from WWE in April. They had been with the company since 2016. The release came shortly after Gallows & Anderson participated in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania. At the time, they were aligned with AJ Styles as part of the OC faction. Styles was shocked and devastated by the situation. He revealed to fans that he felt guilty that he could not ‘protect’ his friends’ jobs.

Gallows and Anderson were instantly among the hottest free agents in the world. Fans questioned if they would return to Impact, New Japan or perhaps even join All Elite Wrestling.

In recent weeks, it has become clear that Impact is their next destination. Impact, company executives and the guys themselves have teased together again. Reports from prominent wrestling journalists have corroborated the news.

Karl Anderson provided the latest Impact tease on Monday night. He posted the following photo of Doc Gallows on Instagram. As seen below, Gallows is looking pretty jacked in a vintage Impact sleeveless t-shirt.