Gallows & Anderson Talk WWE Release, Their Next Move

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were among the 20+ people who WWE released last week. They held the Raw tag team championships twice during their 3-year stint with the company. On the latest episode of the Talk’n Shop Podcast on MLW Radio, the Good Brothers addressed their departure.

Karl Anderson started off with an interesting perspective. Not everyone is liked behind the scenes is popular with the locker room. If wrestler has heat, others will say, “Yeah, f*ck him a little bit.” That was not the case this week. He genuinely liked everyone who was cut.

Luke Gallows said it very said that so many good people lost their dream jobs this week. “It was a crushing day in the professional wrestling world,” he said. “But the professional wrestling world always goes on.”

He encouraged fans to support the talent by following them on social media and buying their merchandise from Pro Wrestling Tees.

Gallows also briefly addressed their futures. Without giving too much detail, the big man told listeners that we haven’t seen the last of them. “Ya gotta wait on that,” said Gallows. “We ain’t ready yet, but when we are, we’re gonna unload.”

Gallows is keeping things close to the vest, but his partner is not being so secretive. Shortly after WWE released them, Karl Anderson posted a video on Twitter hinting at a return to Japan. The team had a decorated run in New Japan Pro Wrestling as part of the Bullet Club, so NJPW has to be seen as a strong option for them later this year.

WWE’s layoffs hit everybody hard. AJ Styles addressed Gallows & Anderson’s release during an online video stream. “I feel responsible for them being released,” he said. “It’s devastating.”

You can listen to the latest episode of Talk’n Shop at MLW Radio or in the player embedded below.