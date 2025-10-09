Adam Cole Lends Voice To Steam Game Amid AEW Recovery

Adam Cole’s love of gaming is no secret, and now the AEW star has joined a new video game outside of the wrestling world. Cole has provided his voice for a new game ‘Curiosity’ from DarkBear Studios. The game is now available on Steam and Steam Deck and is currently on offer for a limited time.

From DarkBear Studios:

“In Curiosity, players embody a small but determined cat on a perilous climb home. Every leap requires precision, patience, and persistence: one mistake can send you tumbling down. With nine lives to spare (and consequences for losing them all), players must master every jump, uncover mysterious lore, and survive a journey that’s as emotional as it is demanding. “Drawing inspiration from titles like Only Up and Getting Over It, Curiosity offers a modern evolution of the genre: combining the viral tension of vertical climbing games with a rich story; a hand-crafted world, and traditional platforming elements like secrets, collectibles, checkpoints, and even potential skips for the most daring players.”

Cole’s voice acting role comes amid his latest injury in AEW. In July, Cole was forced to vacate the TNT Championship due to another concussion. At All In: Texas, Cole admitted that he is uncertain about his pro-wrestling future and the wrestling world shared messages of support for the AEW star.

It remains to be seen whether Cole returns to the ring, but Curiosity shows that there are opportunities for him outside of the squared circle. We at SEScoops are continuing to wish Cole the very best on his recovery.