Latest On AEW’s Gaming Strategy After Fight Forever

AEW made its entry into the video game world with AEW Fight Forever which after several delays, hit shelves in mid-2023. Although the game received mixed reviews, fans remain curious about whether AEW will release more games.

Mike Straw of Insider Gaming recently shared on X that talks regarding AEW’s next gaming ventures are gaining momentum. This time, however, AEW reportedly plans to avoid announcing projects too early — a lesson learned from the rollout of Fight Forever.

It's not AEW related. But I can tell you, talks have picked up more on the AEW games front.



What they won't do, however, is announce anything too early this time.



They know that was a mistake. When a new game/update comes, it will be closer to it's planned released. https://t.co/1lDlWrC5b2 — Mike Straw (@MikeStrawMedia) July 8, 2025

AEW has reportedly been searching for a new development partner for upcoming projects and is expected to part ways with Yukes. Tony Khan has also confirmed that more AEW video games are indeed in the pipeline.



It’s unclear when the next announcement about AEW video games will come, but Tony Khan’s company isn’t out of the gaming world just yet. With WWE going strong with its WWE 2K franchise, time will tell how AEW responds with future titles.