Alexa Bliss & The Undertaker Coming to Call of Duty: Mobile

Alexa Bliss and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are coming to the world of Call of Duty: Mobile as part of a new cross-promotional campaign with WWE. On social media, Call of Duty: Mobile shared that the duo will take center stage in the game on Wednesday, October 1.

This isn’t the first time WWE has allowed its talent in non-WWE video games. In 2023, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were added to Fortnite, a game that has also seen John Cena and The Rock involved. A year earlier, The Undertaker, Asuka, and Xavier Woods were all in-game costumes in Fall Guys.

Back in the world of WWE gaming, Bliss and The Undertaker continue to be regulars in the WWE 2K franchise. Including the Deadman Edition of WWE 2K25, The Undertaker has been on the cover of 18 WWE video games, an honor Bliss has yet to reach.

Now, fans and gamers alike can look forward to Bliss and the Phenom being part of the world of Call of Duty: Mobile. Their role in the game proves how the popularity of the pair is able to extend far beyond the squared circle.