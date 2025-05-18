Darth Vader Believes in Joe Hendry in Fortnite AI Update

After turning to the dark side, Anakin Skywalker dedicated himself to the dark side of the force as the evil Darth Vader, but even he can’t help but believe in TNA’s Joe Hendry. In May 2025, Epic Games announced Vader would be returning to Fortnite as an in-game boss, but this time, players would be able to chat with him through conversational AI. This led to one player convincing the Sith lord to believe in the reigning TNA World Champion.

DARTH VADER BELIEVES IN JOE HENDRY ????



This is hardly the first time the world of pro wrestling has landed in a galaxy far, far away. In addition to multiple wrestlers being fans of Star Wars, AEW’s Mercedes Moné was a part of The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves. The series saw the AEW TBS Champion appear alongside some of the show’s biggest stars including the titular Mandalorian, as played by Pedro Pascal.

Hendry has been busy in both TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT, and will defend his gold against Trick Williams at WWE NXT Battleground. It remains to be seen if Hendry will retain, but at least he has one of cinema’s most iconic villains on his side.