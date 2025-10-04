John Cena Farewell Tour Pack Coming To WWE 2K25

John Cena’s in-ring career is nearly at an end, but the WWE’s ‘GOAT’ is set to be celebrated in new downloadable content coming to WWE 2K25. On October 16, the John Cena Farewell Tour Edition Pack will release, giving fans much more of the 17-time WWE World Champion.

The set will include Cena’s heel entrance from WrestleMania 41 and much of 2025. Also included will be Cena as the Dr. of Thuganomics, Brock Lesnar, Ron ‘R-Truth’ Cena and Five Cena Farewell Tour T-Shirts. At this time, no price is given for the pack.

Cena is already a part of WWE 2K25 and has a deep history with WWE video games. Since his debut in 2003’s Day of Reckoning, Cena has been a part of 36 licensed WWE games, eleven of which feature Cena on the cover. Beyond the ring, Cena has been part of Fortnite and Mortal Kombat 1, both as Peacemaker, as well as 2016’s Marvel Avengers Academy, in which he voiced The Hulk.

John’s career will end this December at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but his contributions to WWE and pro-wrestling can’t be understated. Despite his retirement, fans can expect Cena in future games, as well as plenty of the ‘Never-Seen Seventeen’ in WWE 2K25.