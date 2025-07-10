Macho Man Randy Savage Joins RetroMania Wrestling DLC Pack Launching September 2025

Macho Man Randy Savage has been officially announced as the sixth and final wrestler addition to RetroMania Wrestling’s upcoming DLC pack, which is set to launch on September 13, 2025. This marks a significant addition to the indie wrestling game, bringing one of professional wrestling’s most iconic figures to the roster.

DLC Pack Details

The new DLC pack will feature Savage alongside several other wrestling legends, including Magnum TA, Demolition (Ax and Smash), and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson). This $10 DLC will be available across multiple platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

How the Deal Came Together

RetroMania Wrestling creator Mike Hermann revealed the process behind securing Savage’s likeness for the game. The inspiration came after seeing Savage licensed in another wrestling game called WrestleQuest and noticing Matt Cardona’s Major Bendies wrestling figures had released a Macho Man figure. Hermann explained to Insider Gaming that after making contact with Savage’s estate representatives, they responded quickly and were impressed with the project, seeing it as “a great fit for Macho Man to be in RetroMania”.

Additional Content and Features

Beyond the wrestler additions, the DLC will include substantial content updates. Players can expect three new arenas, six new handicap match types, a House Show mode with random events across multiple matches, tournament modes for both singles and tag team competitions, wrestler gear customization options, and new championship titles with a tracking system. The update will also feature a new “Attract Mode” intro video and various gameplay improvements including new tag team mechanics, animation updates, and camera options.

This announcement represents a major coup for the independent wrestling game, as Savage remains one of the most beloved and recognizable figures in professional wrestling history, known for his flamboyant personality, distinctive voice, and iconic “Oooh yeah!” catchphrase.