7 Years Later, WWE 2K18 Is Playable On Nintendo Switch

WWE 2K18 is at long last playable on a Nintendo Switch console, as long as players are willing to pay big-money for a new console. The game, WWE 2K’s first and so far only attempt at handheld console gaming, proved to be a nightmare for fans to play as the system lacked the necessary processing power. Instead of exciting matches and compelling moments, fans were treated to painfully slow sequences and matches that often crashed the game befor a winner could be decided.

Now, the game is playable, at least on the new Nintendo Switch 2. YouTuber RGT 85 has uploaded a video of the worst games from Nintendo Switch and revealed that WWE 2K18 finally plays as planned on the new console.

2K Games have announced they plan to release new WWE 2K titles on the brand new Nintendo Switch 2. It remains to be seen if they prove to be playable at launch, or if fans will have to wait another seven years before a new game actually works on a Nintendo console.