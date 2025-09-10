WWE 2K25 Added to PlayStation’s PS Plus Service

WWE 2K25 will be more available than ever before on Playstation consoles after being added to the PS Plus game catalogue. PlayStation confirmed on September 10, that several games had been added to the catalogue, including Green Hell, The Invincible, Crow Country, and WWE’s latest installment into its 2K franchise.

This service allows gamers to have access to all of these games and many more for no additional charge, as long as they are subscribed to the PS Plus feature. This service is often paid monthly or yearly and boasts hundreds of games.

WWE 2K25 hit shelves in March 2025, boasting the largest roster of any wrestling video game. PlayStation’s description of the game for its PS Plus service reads:

“The Wiseman” Paul Heyman hosts The Bloodline’s Dynasty, a new 2K Showcase celebrating one of the most historic family dynasties in wrestling. Relive legendary showdowns and create dream matches between The Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends. Intergender wrestling makes its long-awaited WWE 2K debut, alongside the return of chain wrestling, Underground and Bloodline Rules match types, barricade diving and more. Take control of your Superstar from the women’s or men’s divisions in a singular multi-gender MyRISE storyline where WWE Superstars infiltrate NXT and attempt to take control of the WWE universe. Discover new brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, ally storylines and more.

With tons of features, WWE 2K25 recieved rave reviews at its launch. Now, those subscribed to PS Plus will have their chance to step foot in the ring with WWE’s greats both past and present.