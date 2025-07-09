Bray Wyatt Story Coming to WWE 2K25 With Never-Before-Seen Content

WWE 2K25 will be pulling on heartstrings with an upcoming storyline tribute that explores the legacy of the Wyatt Family. On Tuesday, July 8, the official WWE Games account teased the upcoming addition with a cryptic post hinting at major developments.

Additional details emerged from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who reported that 2K considers this their most emotionally powerful narrative to date. This mode will also include previously unused Bray Wyatt material and include full-length video content from both Uncle Howdy and Bo Dallas.

WWE 2K25 launched in early 2025 and boasts the largest roster of any wrestling video game in history. Since then, several DLC bundles have been released, giving fans access to an even greater number of Superstars and legends.

Though Bray Wyatt sadly passed in 2023, his legacy lives on to this day. Now, fans will get to experience more from the former WWE Champion as part of WWE 2K25.