NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton Joins WWE 2K25 Roster

WWE has announced that Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton will become a playable character in WWE 2K25. The revelation came during the May 19 episode of WWE Raw, where Haliburton participated in an interview segment with commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee to confirm his virtual wrestling debut.

BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton is coming to WWE 2K25 later this year!



???#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/I2eA8Rt0GG — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2025

Haliburton will be featured in the upcoming “Dunks & Destruction” DLC pack, scheduled for release in June 2025. This addition is part of WWE 2K25’s strategy to incorporate high-profile athletes from outside wrestling, expanding the game’s appeal to broader audiences.

The NBA star’s inclusion follows his rising prominence in basketball, having led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals and represented Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics. As a known WWE enthusiast, Haliburton has previously appeared on WWE programming, including a segment on SmackDown alongside New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

This collaboration continues the growing trend of crossover appearances between the NBA and WWE, further blurring the lines between sports and entertainment. The “Dunks & Destruction” DLC will be available across all major gaming platforms next month.????????????????