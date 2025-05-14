New Wave DLC Pack Released for WWE 2K25

Today, WWE 2K25 launched its first DLC pack of the season, the New Wave Pack, across all major platforms including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam PC. The pack introduces four new playable Superstars, each making their franchise debut:

Alex Shelley

Chris Sabin (together known as the Motor City Machine Guns)

Giulia

Stephanie Vaquer

Each Superstar comes with MyFACTION cards and a collection of over 40 new moves and taunts. The pack is available for $9.99 / €9,99 / £7.99, or as part of the WWE 2K25 Season Pass.

Celebrity Guest Character Postponed

A celebrity guest was originally scheduled to be part of today’s DLC drop but has been postponed due to undisclosed reasons. WWE 2K announced that this mystery character will be revealed and added in an upcoming update, with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks. As compensation, players received a locker code for 12,500 VC (virtual currency) to use in-game.

Game Update 1.11 – Patch Notes

Coinciding with the DLC release, WWE 2K25 rolled out Update 1.11, which includes:

General stability and performance improvements

Numerous camera system enhancements (fixes for drifting, improved logic for multifall matches, better camera collision, and new depth of field settings for third-person camera)

Improved logic for action cams and spectator mode

Fixes for custom arenas and stability across all creation modes

This update aims to address several community-reported issues and further polish the gameplay experience.

Upcoming Content

The New Wave Pack is the first of five planned DLC releases for WWE 2K25. The next DLC, the Dunk & Destruction Pack, is scheduled for June 25, 2025, and will feature Abyss, Great Khali, and three NBA stars (to be announced).

For more information, visit WWE.2K.com.