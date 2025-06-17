Shaquille O’Neal Confirmed As Playable Character in WWE 2K25 DLC

WWE 2K25 players will have the chance to open up cans of Shaq-Fu now that basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal has been confirmed for upcoming DLC. Shaq will be part of the ‘Dunk & Destruction’ pack of downloadable content which WWE shared is coming “soon.”

Shaquille O’Neal’s not just dunking, he’s dropping elbows from the top rope!



Who’s ready to play as him in #WWE2K25's Dunk & Destruction Pack ? #NBA @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/owhZgCYJAA — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) June 16, 2025

Shaq is no stranger to stepping foot in the ring. At WrestleMania 32, the NBA icon competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal won by Baron Corbin. Give years later, he’d compete in AEW, and would emerge victorious in tag-team action.

WWE 2K25 already boasts the largest roster of any wrestling game and now it's about to get even bigger.